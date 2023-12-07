Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells $29,998.80 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anterix Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.72 million, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Anterix had a net margin of 262.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

About Anterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 108.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.