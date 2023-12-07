Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells $29,998.80 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Anterix Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.72 million, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.67.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Anterix had a net margin of 262.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix
About Anterix
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anterix
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.