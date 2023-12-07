Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.92

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered Bank of Georgia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Georgia Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 S&P 500 stocks with rising short interest
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.