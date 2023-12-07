China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.30

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.05.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

