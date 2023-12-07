Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.65

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

