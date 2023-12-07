H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Trading Down 0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays cut H. Lundbeck A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

