Frontier Communications Parent’s (FYBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FYBR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,500 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

