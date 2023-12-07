BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 309 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 175.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.2 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.82%.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.