BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,425 shares of company stock worth $6,871,053. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

