APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

APA Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $48.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

