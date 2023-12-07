BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 351 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

