Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after buying an additional 1,235,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 488,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,182 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLY stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

