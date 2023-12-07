BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.40 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,030.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

