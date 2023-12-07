BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 222 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $128,990,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.64%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

