BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teleflex by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $229.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.76 and its 200 day moving average is $221.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

