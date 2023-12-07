BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

