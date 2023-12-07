American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

AFG opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $143.15.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

