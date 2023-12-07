BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 191 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,328,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $258,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Allegion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

