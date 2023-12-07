Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Tilray worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 232.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Tilray Trading Down 1.3 %

Tilray stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

