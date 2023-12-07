BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

