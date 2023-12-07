Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN stock opened at $213.70 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.74.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.04%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

