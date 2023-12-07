Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.02

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 59759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

