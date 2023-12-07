Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.72

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 348295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

