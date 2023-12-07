eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.25

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

eBullion Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

About eBullion

(Get Free Report)

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBullion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBullion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.