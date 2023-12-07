Louis Jr. Tumolo Buys 2,000 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) Director Louis Jr. Tumolo bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.