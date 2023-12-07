Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys $10,045.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $10,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,504.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

SNAX opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.05. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.16). Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 158.05% and a negative net margin of 90.13%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,321,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

