Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

