Nicholas (Nick) Jorss Purchases 74,000 Shares of Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR) Stock

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Jorss purchased 74,000 shares of Ballymore Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,212.00 ($6,762.91).
Ballymore Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Ballymore Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ballymore Resources
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 S&P 500 stocks with rising short interest
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballymore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballymore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.