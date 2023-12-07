Ewan Mason Buys 150,000 Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) Stock

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) Director Ewan Mason bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$13,020.00.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

Shares of Star Diamond stock opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. Star Diamond Co. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$42.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

