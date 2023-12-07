Ewan Mason Buys 150,000 Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) Stock

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) Director Ewan Mason bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$13,020.00.
Star Diamond Stock Performance
Shares of Star Diamond stock opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. Star Diamond Co. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$42.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.88.
Star Diamond Company Profile
