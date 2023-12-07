Orest Smysnuik Acquires 100,000 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Orest Smysnuik acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$13,100.00.

GVC stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.67. Glacier Media Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of C$42.69 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

