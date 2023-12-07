Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) CEO Acquires $14,896.00 in Stock

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Shukla acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajiv Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Rajiv Shukla purchased 2,100 shares of Carmell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,237.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Rajiv Shukla acquired 2,715 shares of Carmell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $8,009.25.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Rajiv Shukla bought 1,185 shares of Carmell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,294.30.

On Monday, November 20th, Rajiv Shukla purchased 3,750 shares of Carmell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $9,825.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Rajiv Shukla acquired 2,000 shares of Carmell stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,380.00.

Carmell Stock Performance

CTCX stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carmell Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $13.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carmell

Carmell ( NASDAQ:CTCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Mellon University purchased a new position in Carmell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carmell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carmell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carmell during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing.

See Also

