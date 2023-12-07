Jared F. Sine Sells 500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $16,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Match Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Match Group stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
