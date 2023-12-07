Jared F. Sine Sells 500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $16,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Match Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

