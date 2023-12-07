Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Purchases $16,040.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director Bradley W. Jacobs acquired 4,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $16,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,772 shares in the company, valued at $420,135.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of Telos stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Telos Co. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. Telos had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 million. Research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Telos by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,316,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 321,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. B. Riley upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Telos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

