Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $21,087.18 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $21,087.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,818.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE FSLY opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

