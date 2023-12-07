Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells 122 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Harrison sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $20,356.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.52.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.