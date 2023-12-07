Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells 122 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Harrison sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $20,356.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.52.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
