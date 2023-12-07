Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Asana updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.10)-(0.09) EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 474,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,511,185.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,837,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,038,109.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 474,847 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $9,511,185.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,837,649 shares in the company, valued at $858,038,109.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $1,631,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,917,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,368,613 shares of company stock worth $60,879,233 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Asana by 1,370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

