First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$18,354.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$18,354.00.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.05 and a 1 year high of C$12.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.66.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$178.72 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.274463 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.80%.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

