Alex Rovira Acquires 1,188,996 Shares of Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) Stock

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR – Get Free Report) insider Alex Rovira bought 1,188,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,834.94 ($11,811.22).

Brightstar Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Alpha, Beta, and Cork Tree Well (Delta) Deposit located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Stone Resources Australia Limited and changed its name to Brightstar Resources Limited in December 2020.

