Alex Rovira Acquires 1,188,996 Shares of Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) Stock

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR – Get Free Report) insider Alex Rovira bought 1,188,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,834.94 ($11,811.22).
Brightstar Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
About Brightstar Resources
