Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Sells $20,528.64 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $20,528.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,142,081 shares in the company, valued at $30,160,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $106,027.68.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.57. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

See Also

