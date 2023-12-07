Jude (Jay) Upton Purchases 1,745,000 Shares of Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Stock

Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIXGet Free Report) insider Jude (Jay) Upton acquired 1,745,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,195.00 ($12,711.92).

Jude (Jay) Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 12th, Jude (Jay) Upton bought 1,111,111 shares of Sprintex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,112.58).

Sprintex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,286.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Sprintex Company Profile

Sprintex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of clean air compressors. The company offers range of electric, direct-drive, and high-speed centrifugal compressors for hydrogen fuel cell, environmental, e-boosting, industrial, and engineering services applications, as well as provides sale and marketing services.

