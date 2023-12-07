Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.35)-$(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.90 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 4.9 %

SPWH stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.86 million, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at $470,921.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 30,723 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,211.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,921.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,532 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 184,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,167,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.