Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $16.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $241.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

