SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Insider Richard Tegoni Buys 500,000 Shares

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES – Get Free Report) insider Richard Tegoni purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$23,500.00 ($15,562.91).

SECOS Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

About SECOS Group

SECOS Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sustainable packaging materials in Oceanic, Asia, The Americas, Europe, and Africa. The company supplies biodegradable and compostable resins, packaging products, and cast films to blue-chip companies. It manufactures and distributes polyethylene films, renewable resources resins, and other products.

