SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Insider Richard Tegoni Buys 500,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2023

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SESGet Free Report) insider Richard Tegoni purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$23,500.00 ($15,562.91).

SECOS Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

About SECOS Group

(Get Free Report)

SECOS Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sustainable packaging materials in Oceanic, Asia, The Americas, Europe, and Africa. The company supplies biodegradable and compostable resins, packaging products, and cast films to blue-chip companies. It manufactures and distributes polyethylene films, renewable resources resins, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SECOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.