Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -206.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.16 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

