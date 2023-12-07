BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

