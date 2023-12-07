BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $12.12 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
