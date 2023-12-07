BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $12.12 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.