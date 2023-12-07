Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.74 million, a PE ratio of 247.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

