Insider Selling: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) SVP Sells 2,862 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $22,896.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Security Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 346,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth $73,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.