BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
BBN stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
