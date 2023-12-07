BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

BBN stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $177,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

