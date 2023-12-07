PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PMT opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PMT
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 S&P 500 stocks with rising short interest
- How to Invest in Energy
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.