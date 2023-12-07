BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $14.13.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 S&P 500 stocks with rising short interest
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.