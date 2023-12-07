BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $14.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,363,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 186,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 880,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 123,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

